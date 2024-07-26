Paris Olympics day two scores and latest updates. Women's sports take centre stage on day 2 of the Olympics as France racks up one victory after another.

On day 2 of the Paris Olympics, women's sports took centre stage with the first football and handball games

Tokyo 2020 gold medallists Canada defeated New Zealand in a 2-1 comeback, following a spying scandal that saw two members of the Canadian staff sent home

In Lyon, France equalled Wednesday's men's victory - by beating Colombia 3-2, as reigning world champions Spain saw off Japan 2-1.

The hosts won the opening handball game too - with a narrow three-goal margin on Hungary, raising hopes for a second consecutive Olympic gold.

In men's rugby sevens, France beat Argentina in the quarter-finals 26 to 14

The French will be joined in the next stage by South Africa, Fiji and Australia.

Full scores below.

Football: France's heartstopping victory as Colombia near epic comeback

France built a 3-0 lead in the first half and held off Colombia in Lyon. Marie-Antoinette Katoto scored a pair of goals and Kenza Dali added another for the hosts in Group A.

Catalina Usme converted a penalty early in the second half for Colombia, as she returned to the Olympics after missing out on the Tokyo Games. Manuela Pavi helped close the gap further with another goal in the 64th as France had to wait over ten minutes of stoppage time to make sure they brought the three points home.

France's head coach Herve Renard looks at the players during the women's Group A football match between France and Colombia AP/Laurent Cipriani

Football: Canada comeback puts drone scandal behind

Evelyne Viens scored in the 79th minute to give reigning Olympic champions Canada a victory over New Zealand in a match that was overshadowed by allegations of drone surveillance.

Viens, who came into the match as a substitute in the 67th, took a long pass from Jessie Fleming and tucked it into the goal at the opposite post 12 minutes after entering. Mackenzie Barry gave New Zealand the early lead with a goal in the 13th minute, but Cloe Lacasse equalized for Canada in first-half stoppage time.

The Group A match in Saint-Etienne was controversial before the start when two Canadian staffers were sent home early for their alleged involvement with drones that were reported over a pair of New Zealand training sessions.

Football (Group stage - Women's)

Canada 2-1 New Zealand

Spain 2-1 Japan

Germany 3-0 Australia

Nigeria 0-1 Brazil

France 3-2 Colombia

US 3-0 Zambia

Fiji's Kaminieli Rasaku, left, gets past Ireland's Gavin Mullin during the men's quarterfinal match Rugby Sevens between Fiji and Ireland AP/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi

Men's rugby 7s: Unbeaten Fiji on track for third successive Olympic gold

Fiji stayed on track for a third successive Olympic gold medal in rugby sevens by reaching the semifinals at the Stade de France in Paris.

The Tokyo Games silver and bronze medallists - New Zealand and Argentina - were knocked out.

France and Australia reached the semifinals for the first time, while South Africa are back in the final four for the first time since the inaugural Olympic sevens in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro. In the quarterfinals, Fiji came from behind against Ireland to win 19-15.

In the semifinals on Saturday, Fiji plays Australia, and France meets South Africa.

Rugby sevens (Men's quarter-finals)

Argentina 14-26 France

South Africa 14-7 New Zealand

Fiji 19-15 Ireland

Australia 18-0 United States

Handball (Preliminary round - Women's)

