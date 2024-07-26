EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Latest
Trending
Latest stories
Europe
Categories
Programmes
Featured
World
Categories
Programmes
Featured
EU Policy
Business
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Euroviews
Next
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Green
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Health
Categories
Programmes
Culture
Categories
Programmes
Travel
Categories
Programmes
Videos
More
Special coverage
Partner content
Services
EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Find Us
ADVERTISEMENT

Paris Olympics latest: France wave of success continues in football, handball and rugby sevens

France's Marie-Antoinette Katoto celebrates after scoring during the women's Group A fotball match between France and Colombia
France's Marie-Antoinette Katoto celebrates after scoring during the women's Group A fotball match between France and Colombia Copyright AP/Laurent Cipriani
Copyright AP/Laurent Cipriani
By Alessio Dell'Anna with AP
Published on
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button
Copy/paste the article video embed link below:Copy to clipboardCopied

Paris Olympics day two scores and latest updates. Women's sports take centre stage on day 2 of the Olympics as France racks up one victory after another.

ADVERTISEMENT

On day 2 of the Paris Olympics, women's sports took centre stage with the first football and handball games

Tokyo 2020 gold medallists Canada defeated New Zealand in a 2-1 comeback, following a spying scandal that saw two members of the Canadian staff sent home

In Lyon, France equalled Wednesday's men's victory - by beating Colombia 3-2, as reigning world champions Spain saw off Japan 2-1.

The hosts won the opening handball game too - with a narrow three-goal margin on Hungary, raising hopes for a second consecutive Olympic gold.

In men's rugby sevens, France beat Argentina in the quarter-finals 26 to 14

The French will be joined in the next stage by South Africa, Fiji and Australia.

Full scores below.

Football: France's heartstopping victory as Colombia near epic comeback

France built a 3-0 lead in the first half and held off Colombia in Lyon. Marie-Antoinette Katoto scored a pair of goals and Kenza Dali added another for the hosts in Group A.

Catalina Usme converted a penalty early in the second half for Colombia, as she returned to the Olympics after missing out on the Tokyo Games. Manuela Pavi helped close the gap further with another goal in the 64th as France had to wait over ten minutes of stoppage time to make sure they brought the three points home.

France's head coach Herve Renard looks at the players during the women's Group A football match between France and Colombia
France's head coach Herve Renard looks at the players during the women's Group A football match between France and ColombiaAP/Laurent Cipriani

Football: Canada comeback puts drone scandal behind

Evelyne Viens scored in the 79th minute to give reigning Olympic champions Canada a victory over New Zealand in a match that was overshadowed by allegations of drone surveillance.

Viens, who came into the match as a substitute in the 67th, took a long pass from Jessie Fleming and tucked it into the goal at the opposite post 12 minutes after entering. Mackenzie Barry gave New Zealand the early lead with a goal in the 13th minute, but Cloe Lacasse equalized for Canada in first-half stoppage time.

The Group A match in Saint-Etienne was controversial before the start when two Canadian staffers were sent home early for their alleged involvement with drones that were reported over a pair of New Zealand training sessions.

Football (Group stage - Women's)

  • Canada 2-1 New Zealand
  • Spain 2-1 Japan
  • Germany 3-0 Australia
  • Nigeria 0-1 Brazil
  • France 3-2 Colombia
  • US 3-0 Zambia
Fiji's Kaminieli Rasaku, left, gets past Ireland's Gavin Mullin during the men's quarterfinal match Rugby Sevens between Fiji and Ireland
Fiji's Kaminieli Rasaku, left, gets past Ireland's Gavin Mullin during the men's quarterfinal match Rugby Sevens between Fiji and Ireland AP/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi

Men's rugby 7s: Unbeaten Fiji on track for third successive Olympic gold

Fiji stayed on track for a third successive Olympic gold medal in rugby sevens by reaching the semifinals at the Stade de France in Paris.

The Tokyo Games silver and bronze medallists - New Zealand and Argentina - were knocked out.

ADVERTISEMENT

France and Australia reached the semifinals for the first time, while South Africa are back in the final four for the first time since the inaugural Olympic sevens in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro. In the quarterfinals, Fiji came from behind against Ireland to win 19-15.

In the semifinals on Saturday, Fiji plays Australia, and France meets South Africa.

Rugby sevens (Men's quarter-finals)

Argentina 14-26 France

ADVERTISEMENT

South Africa 14-7 New Zealand

Fiji 19-15 Ireland

Australia 18-0 United States

Handball (Preliminary round - Women's)

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Slovenia 19-27 Denmark
  • Netherlands 34-31 Angola
  • Spain 18-29 Brazil
  • Germany 22-23 South Korea
  • Hungary 28-31 France
  • Norway 28-32 Sweden
Share this articleComments

You might also like

Paris Olympics: Everything we know about the opening ceremony

Paris Olympics: Argentina file complaint after training camp robbed before Morocco game

World leaders pledge billions to sports and sustainability at pre-Olympics summit

Rugby France Football Handball Olympics Olympic games Paris 2024