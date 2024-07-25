Hungary together with Slovakia and Italy, has come under fire over its continued decline in democratic standards, according to the latest rule of law report released this week by the European Commission.

Has the European Commission effectively ensured respect for the rule of law in EU member states over its last mandate?

This week's rule of law report revealed significant problems in Hungary, Italy, Romania, Slovakia and Malta, particularly regarding media freedom. Hungary's situation was described by Commissioner Didier Reynders as a "systematic issue" in a press conference on 24 July.

How will Ursula von der Leyen handle the issue during her second mandate as Commission president? Will new force be applied to member states to comply with rule of law? Should the so-called 'EU conditionality mechanism' be bolstered in upcoming negotiations over the Multi-annual Financial Framework (MFF)?

Radio Schuman discussed these issues with German liberal MEP Moritz Korner, who voted against von der Leyen's reappointment as president, due to her enforcement of rule of law in member states.

On a lighter note, we take a look at how solar balconies have blossomed in Germany.

