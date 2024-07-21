EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Latest
Trending
Latest stories
Europe
Categories
Programmes
Featured
World
Categories
Programmes
Featured
EU Policy
Business
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Euroviews
Next
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Green
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Health
Categories
Programmes
Culture
Categories
Programmes
Travel
Categories
Programmes
Videos
More
Special coverage
Partner content
Services
EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Find Us
ADVERTISEMENT

Pride festival in Slovakia sees competition from 'family values' rally

People gather to join a rally of thousands in Bratislava, Slovakia in 2022, to honour two gay men who were shot dead in the capital
People gather to join a rally of thousands in Bratislava, Slovakia in 2022, to honour two gay men who were shot dead in the capital Copyright Dano Veselsky/TASR via AP
Copyright Dano Veselsky/TASR via AP
By Euronews with EBU
Published on
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button
Copy/paste the article video embed link below:Copy to clipboardCopied

The Rainbow Pride parade in the capital Bratislava focused on supporting minorities and diversity - but not everyone was onboard.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 14th annual Rainbow Pride festival in Bratislava, the largest public LGBT+ event in the Slovakian capital, took place on Saturday.

The rally was staged in front of governmental offices, with the theme said to have been influenced by the recent changes of the conditions for holding demonstrations.

Around 10,000 people are estimated to have taken part. 

Elsewhere in Bratislava, conservative activists held a rally promoting what they call ‘traditional family values’.

One of the organisers of that counter-rally dismissed the idea of same-sex marriage, saying children were best raised by a man and a woman.

 It wasn’t just the counter-rally which caused problems for the Rainbow Pride event.

The police reportedly received information about the potential blocking of some of the city's communications by an unspecified group of people who might have been planning a terrorist attack on the rally.

There is a lack of support across Slovakia for the LGBT+ community. In 2022, two gay men were shot dead by a right-wing extremist outside a bar in Bratislava. That prompted thousands to take to the streets, demanding better protection. 

ILGA Europe, the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association annually ranks 49 European countries on their legal and policy situation for LGBTI people.

Slovakia comes in in 30th place - significantly below the average of Europe.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

EuroGames: Europe's largest LGBTQ+ multi-sport competition kicks off

LGBTQ+ associations file complaint against Marion Maréchal for transphobic slurs over Cannes win

Travel warning issued for LGBTQ+ tourists in Greece. Where in Europe is safest for queer people?

Slovakia Bratislava homophobia conservative LGBTQ+ Gay pride