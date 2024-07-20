By Euronews with AP

After four days of preparation and bonding in the historic Normandy town of Bayeux the IOC Refugee Olympic Team have now settled at the Olympic village in Paris.

The Refugee Olympic Team for the 2024 Games arrived at the Olympic Village in Paris on Friday with 37 athletes from several countries who will compete in 12 different sports.

Their arrival in Paris comes after days of preparation in the historic town of Bayeux, Normandy, where the IOC Refugee Olympic Team ended their pre-Games camp on Thursday.

Many of the athletes said they were now ready for the Paris games.

“I loved it. We all come from a similar background, and we’ve shared a lot of experiences together. Now, I feel ready to take part in the Paris 2024 Olympics,” said runner Farida Abaroge.

For four days, the athletes met their teammates at a welcoming event and had the chance to bond and train at facilities in Bayeux before their journey to the French capital.

"Everyone has been so welcoming," said boxer Cindy Ngamba.

Largest Refugee Olympic Team yet

This year’s refugee team is the largest yet, reflective of the growing number of refugees globally.

According to the UNHCR, an estimated 117.3 million people worldwide were forcibly displaced due to persecution, conflict, violence, and human rights violations last year.

The Refugee Olympic Team will be representing them in Paris.

Instead of competing under the Olympic flag, the refugees have their own emblem featuring a heart at its center, surrounded by arrows, symbolizing how lost refugees can find their way back.

The team will be known by the acronym EOR, from the French name Équipe Olympique des Réfugiés.

Created by the International Olympic Committee in 2016, the Refugee Olympic Team's first 10-member squad appeared in Rio eight years ago, while 29 athletes competed in Tokyo.

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games begin on July 26 with the Opening Ceremony and will last until August 11. The Paralympic Games will then be held from August 28 to September 8.