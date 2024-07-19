EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Latest
Trending
Latest stories
Europe
Categories
Programmes
Featured
World
Categories
Programmes
Featured
EU Policy
Business
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Euroviews
Next
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Green
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Health
Categories
Programmes
Culture
Categories
Programmes
Travel
Categories
Programmes
Videos
More
Special coverage
Partner content
Services
EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Find Us
ADVERTISEMENT

What security lessons can the EU learn from the massive IT outage?

What lessons can be drawn from the outage at a European level?
What lessons can be drawn from the outage at a European level? Copyright Thibault Camus/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved.
Copyright Thibault Camus/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Amandine Hess
Published on
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button
Copy/paste the article video embed link below:Copy to clipboardCopied

The European Union had previously made attempts to strengthen cybersecurity through a directive in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Worldwide havoc was wrought following a massive outage after a defect in a software update by cybersecurity firm Crowdstrike on Friday.

Hospitals, banks, broadcasters and airports were all impacted after an issue with the software prevented them from accessing Microsoft apps and services.

Nathalie Devillier, an expert at the EU European Cyber Competence Centre, spoke with Euronews on the lessons that could be drawn from it.

"It is necessary to question the location of your cloud and IT security providers," she said.

"Both should be in the European space so as not to rely on foreign technology solutions that, as we can see today, have impacts on our machines, on our servers, on our data every day."

Companies and individuals should also be better trained on cybersecurity, Devillier said.

In the last few years the European Union has made attempts to strengthen the bloc's cybersecurity.

In 2022 it passed a directive which must now be adopted by its member states to strengthen cybersecurity in more than 18 sectors, Devillier told Euronews.

She explained that this meant companies, both large and small, will need to become more digitally vigilant.

And the EU Agency for Cybersecurity said it was aware of the incident which had affected so many across Europe.

"ENISA is in continuous contact with EU member states to understand the impact and follow-up with actions if requested to do so," said Hans de Vries, the agency's Chief Cybersecurity and Operating Officer.

Watch more in the player above.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

‘Compensation is unlikely’: Experts on what passengers on delayed or cancelled flights need to know

Microsoft and CrowdStrike shares drop after IT outage savages systems

Crowdstrike admits 'defect' in software update caused IT outage that is wreaking worldwide chaos

European Union Technology Airport cyber security