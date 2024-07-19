European leaders, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, met in the UK for the EPC summit to discuss the ongoing war in Ukraine, migration and the state of democracy.

Leaders from 46 European countries, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, met in the UK to discuss major issues affecting the stability of Europe at the European Political Community (EPC) summit.

Migration, Ukraine, and democracy were key topics at the summit, and newly elected UK PM Keir Starmer billed it as a reset of relations with Europe.

As leaders discussed major issues impacting the security of the continent, support for Ukraine was strongly reiterated.

"Our support for Ukraine is not conditional on the outcome of an election in other parts of the world. Our European values remain the same and consistent, regardless of what any other country decides to do," said Irish Taoiseach Simon Harris, referring to the upcoming election in the US.

Harris thinks it is important that the European family prepares to stand by Ukraine for however long it takes and hopes that in other parts of the world, including the US, support for Ukraine will remain strong.

As the possibility of a Donald Trump presidency rises, Europe feels the need to take its own steps and measures for defence. “European countries must stand on their own legs more than ever,” Netherlands Prime Minister Dick Schoof said.

Several other leaders echoed that sentiment, but not Hungary's pro-Russian Premier Viktor Orbán. He said a Trump victory would be “the best news for everybody because he's a man of the people.”

Zelenskyy appeared to refer to Orbán when he urged European nations to remain united.

“If someone wants to make some trips to the capital of war to talk and perhaps promise something against our common interests, or to the expense of Ukraine or other countries, then why should we consider such a person?” Zelenskyy said. "The EU and NATO can also address all their issues without this one individual.”

Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban gestures as he arrives to attend the European Political Community summit Jacob King/PA

Bad blood between Trump and Zelenskyy

Trump already has bad relations with Zelenskyy, having tried to blackmail him in 2019 by threatening to withhold military aid.

Trump's pick for vice president, JD Vance, has regularly stated he doesn’t agree with military support for Ukraine.

"A very important commitment was made again today, including supporting energy needs ahead of winter. So, getting ahead of this winter and cracking down on the ships that are helping Russia to evade sanctions. Now, we need to be clear," said Starmer, reaffirming the pledge to support Ukraine for as long as it takes.

"Ukraine is fighting not just for the Ukrainian people, but for the European people, for freedom, democracy and the rule of law. And our security therefore starts in Ukraine," he said.

The new UK government says it was also a reason to reset relations and reaffirm the continent’s defence of Ukraine.

The venue for the European Political Community summit, Blenheim Palace, was the birthplace of Britain's World War II Prime Minister Winston Churchill, and Starmer said the leaders were meeting “as a new storm gathers over our continent.”

Britain's Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, right, greets France's President Emmanuel Macron as he arrives to attend the European Political Community summit Jacob King/PA

Preparing for a more hostile US

The EPC coinciding with the Republican National Convention is helpful as it gives the European continent the first chance to prepare for a more hostile US.

Although the subject matters from today — defence, democracy, and illegal migration are shared issues with the US, there is at least a tactic acknowledgement from many leaders that, depending on who is in the White House, will decide how well these matters are resolved.

Amid a surge in far-right extremism across the globe, another major topic in the EPC was migration.

A brainchild of Macron, the EPC was established in 2022 as a forum for countries both inside and outside the 27-nation EU after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine shattered Europe’s sense of security.

The next three summits are due to be held in Hungary, Albania and Denmark.