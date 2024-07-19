Denmark regulates camper van tourism after clashes with locals

In Denmark, locals often complain that camper van tourists park en masse - sometimes blocking the views at beauty spots - and litter the environment.

Denmark wants camper van tourism to be more sustainable and hopes to transform the vehicles into a secure yet more durable source of income.

It's joined join the lengthening list of European countries complaining about the problems tourism brings.

Local communities and camp van tourists often clash over problems like parking in natural areas, obstructed views, and littering. Now, local municipalities want to take steps to improve the relationship between locals and holiday-goers.

CEO of tourist company Visit Northwest Coast (Visit Nordvestkysten), Peter Krusborg Pedersen, says it is like the ‘Wild West’ for both camper van tourists and municipalities due to the lack of regulations in place. He adds that there are too many uncertainties, which can make it difficult for holiday-goers to make decisions such as where to park.

Regulations being introduced include banning parking in certain areas, providing more information for camper van tourists, and creating designated parking spots.

Tourist organisations, local governments, and campgrounds want to take a different approach that makes tourists feel welcome, allows the country to benefit economically from the tourism, and doesn’t impact the local community negatively.

There were 2.3 million camper van overnight stays in 2022, according to VisitDenmark, who say that this number is expected to keep growing. In the last five years, the number of camper vans in Denmark increased by 27%. This includes a big rise in foreign camper vans coming into the country.

Rewards for well-behaved tourists

Meanwhile, in contrast to protesters spraying tourists with water pistols in Barcelona, Copenhagen is looking to reward financial and other incentives to well-behaved visitors.

From Monday, and as long as they act responsibly, it will reward those who choose to ride a bike, take public transport or undergo work like gardening or rubbish collection at the harbour or in the city’s parks.

Also, people who bring a reusable coffee cup to select venues can expect to receive a free brew.

“All our choices have an environmental impact, so why not make conscious decisions that benefit us all and be rewarded for them?” the organisers behind CopenPay suggest.

Mikkel Aarø-Hansen of the official tourist board Wonderful Copenhagen said they seek to find a workable way to create a more mutually beneficial and less disruptive relationship between tourists and local people.