EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Latest
Trending
Latest stories
Europe
Categories
Programmes
Featured
World
Categories
Programmes
Featured
EU Policy
Business
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Euroviews
Next
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Green
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Health
Categories
Programmes
Culture
Categories
Programmes
Travel
Categories
Programmes
Videos
More
Special coverage
Partner content
Services
EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Find Us
ADVERTISEMENT

Police to investigate suspected arson attack that killed seven in Nice

Arson could be cause of fire in Nice apartment building that leaves seven dead
Arson could be cause of fire in Nice apartment building that leaves seven dead Copyright EBU
Copyright EBU
By Euronews with EBU
Published on
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button
Copy/paste the article video embed link below:Copy to clipboardCopied

The fire broke out at 2 am on Thursday on the seventh and top floor of an apartment block in the Moulins district, located in the west of the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

At least seven people, including three children and a teenager, died from a violent fire Thursday in a block of flats in a working-class district of Nice.  

The fire, suspected to have been caused intentionally, broke out at 2 am on the seventh and top floor of a building in the popular Moulins area in the west of the city.  

One person was taken to hospital as an “absolute emergency” and two others as a “relative emergency,” authorities said.  

The dead include three children, aged 5, 7 and 10 years old, and a 17-year-old who tried to escape by jumping from a window. 

Police say they are investigating the fire as possible arson.  

"Immediately, elements (on site) led me to open a criminal investigation for arson resulting in death,” said Nice public prosecutor Damien Martinelli.

According to Alpes-Maritimes prefect Hugues Moutouh, the apartment was occupied by “a family ... of Comorian origin”. At the time of the fire, “10 people (were) inside”. 

During the emergency operation, firefighters rescued three people using ladders, and 33 people were evacuated from the building, according to news reports. 

Authorities dispatched 25 fire engines and 72 firefighters to tackle the blaze. 

Share this articleComments

You might also like

France brings in its army to up security ahead of Paris Olympics 

French sports minister takes symbolic dive into river Seine in Paris

France cuts construction work hours due to heatwaves

Death Fire Arson Nice