At least seven killed in an apartment fire in Nice

Emergency services in front of building
Emergency services in front of building
By Euronews with AP
Published on
At least seven people lost their lives when a fire broke out in a top-floor apartment in the Moulin District in Nice. Police are currently investigating the incident as arson.

At least seven people, including three children and a teenager, were killed after a fire broke out in the early hours of Thursday in the French city of Nice.

The local prosecutor said authorities are investigating the incident as arson.

The fire broke out at around 2:30 am on the seventh and top floor of an apartment block in the Moulins district, located in the west of the city.

A total of 25 fire engines and 72 firefighters were called to tackle the blaze.

One person was severely injured and has been brought to the hospital, and at least two others sustained injuries of "relative emergency".

According to Alpes-Maritimes prefect Hugues Moutouh, the apartment was occupied by “a family obviously of Comorian origin”. At the time of the fire, “10 people (were) inside,” he added.

