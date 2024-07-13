EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Latest
Trending
Latest stories
Europe
Categories
Programmes
Featured
World
Categories
Programmes
Featured
EU Policy
Business
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Euroviews
Next
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Green
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Health
Categories
Programmes
Culture
Categories
Programmes
Travel
Categories
Programmes
Videos
More
Special coverage
Partner content
Services
EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Find Us
ADVERTISEMENT

Ukraine: shelling in Kherson leaves at least two people dead. Drone attacks on Russia.

n this photo taken from video released by the Russian Defense Ministry on Friday, July 12, 2024, a Russian tank fires toward Ukrainian position.
n this photo taken from video released by the Russian Defense Ministry on Friday, July 12, 2024, a Russian tank fires toward Ukrainian position. Copyright AP/Russian Defense Ministry Press Service
Copyright AP/Russian Defense Ministry Press Service
By Euronews with AP
Published on
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button

Ukraine has in recent months stepped up aerial assaults on Russian soil, targeting refineries and oil terminals in an effort to slow down the Kremlin’s war machine.

ADVERTISEMENT

Russian shelling of Ukraine’s Kherson region has killed two people, local officials said, as the two countries exchanged drone attacks overnight into Saturday.

Two others were wounded in the attack close to the regional capital, said Oleksandr Prokudin, governor of the partly occupied Kherson region.

In Russia’s southwestern Rostov region, an oil depot in the Tsimlyansky District, deep inside the region, was set ablaze in the early hours of Saturday following a Ukrainian drone attack — the latest long-range strike by Kyiv’s forces on a border region.

Moscow’s army is pressing hard along the front line in eastern Ukraine, where a shortage of troops and ammunition in the third year of war has made defenders vulnerable.

Rostov regional Gov. Vasily Golubev said the drone attack had caused a fire spanning 200 square metres, but there were no casualties. Some five hours after he reported the fire on Telegram, Golubev said the fire had been extinguished.

In addition to two drones being intercepted over the Rostov region, Russian air defence systems overnight destroyed two drones over the country’s western Kursk and Belgorod regions, the Russian Ministry of Defence said Saturday.

Ukraine’s air defences, meanwhile, intercepted four of the five drones launched by Russia overnight, the Ukrainian Air Force said Saturday morning. Mykola Oleschuk, commander of Ukraine’s Air Forces, said the fifth drone left Ukrainian airspace in the direction of Belarus.

In other developments, Vadym Filashkin, the Ukrainian governor of the partly occupied eastern Donetsk region, said Saturday that Russian attacks on Friday had killed six people and wounded a further 22.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

'Irreversible, but...': What is NATO's plan for Ukraine beyond just words?

Ukraine to get Patriots and F-16s as NATO announces long-term support

War in Ukraine threatens its Olympic future — but a young amputee gymnast stays hopeful

Russia Kherson drone Ukraine war Russia-Ukraine invasion