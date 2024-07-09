EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Latest
Trending
Latest stories
Europe
Categories
Programmes
Featured
World
Categories
Programmes
Featured
EU Policy
Business
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Euroviews
Next
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Green
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Health
Categories
Programmes
Culture
Categories
Programmes
Travel
Categories
Programmes
Videos
More
Special coverage
Partner content
EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Find Us
ADVERTISEMENT

What role for far-right Patriots in the European Parliament? | Radio Schuman

Euronews
Euronews Copyright Euronews
Copyright Euronews
By Euronews
Published on Updated
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button

Patriots of Europe is the new far-right group at the European Parliament, initiated by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Led by Jordan Bardella, the new political force will oppose the so-called 'cordon sanitaire'.

ADVERTISEMENT

With Patriots for Europe being the third largest political force in the European Parliament, Radio Schuman asked the head of delegation from Italy's Lega party Paolo Borchia what will be its goals and impact in EU politics.

A quick look at the French elections and how the political game of forming a coalition is gearing up.

For our summer corner, we dive into what sharks can teach us about how to live longer.

Radio Schuman is hosted and produced by Maïa de la Baume, with journalist and production assistant Eleonora Vasques and audio editing by Zacharia Vigneron. The music is by Alexandre Jas.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

Far-right Patriots group springs to third force in European Parliament

What's next after surprise French election results? | Radio Schuman

‘An amazing discovery’: Scientists hit upon first nursery for hammerhead sharks in the Galápagos

European Parliament National Rally (France) patriots Viktor Orbán Far-right Jordan Bardella