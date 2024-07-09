Patriots of Europe is the new far-right group at the European Parliament, initiated by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Led by Jordan Bardella, the new political force will oppose the so-called 'cordon sanitaire'.
With Patriots for Europe being the third largest political force in the European Parliament, Radio Schuman asked the head of delegation from Italy's Lega party Paolo Borchia what will be its goals and impact in EU politics.
A quick look at the French elections and how the political game of forming a coalition is gearing up.
For our summer corner, we dive into what sharks can teach us about how to live longer.
Radio Schuman is hosted and produced by Maïa de la Baume, with journalist and production assistant Eleonora Vasques and audio editing by Zacharia Vigneron. The music is by Alexandre Jas.