Spanish horse festival 'Rapa das bestas' grows in popularity

A Spanish horse festival is getting more and more popular each year, say its organisers.
The “Rapa das bestas” festival in Sabucedo dates back to the 15th century and is held every year in the first week of July.
Organisers describe it as a noble confrontation between man and horse.
At the celebration, young people from Sabucedo and the surrounding area head to the mountains at dawn. Their goal is to find wild horses living in the area, bring them back to the village and cut their manes.
When night falls, attendees come together to enjoy food, music and wine.
