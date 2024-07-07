EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Latest
Trending
Latest stories
Europe
Categories
Programmes
Featured
World
Categories
Programmes
Featured
EU Policy
Business
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Euroviews
Next
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Green
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Health
Categories
Programmes
Culture
Categories
Programmes
Travel
Categories
Programmes
Videos
More
Special coverage
Partner content
EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Find Us
ADVERTISEMENT

French second-round election results: Live map - how every constituency voted

Voting assistants count ballots in a voting station in Soultz-Les-Bains, eastern France, Sunday, June 30, 2024
Voting assistants count ballots in a voting station in Soultz-Les-Bains, eastern France, Sunday, June 30, 2024 Copyright AP Photo
Copyright AP Photo
By euronews
Published on Updated
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button

Voting is underway in mainland France on Sunday in pivotal runoff elections. Follow the final results in every town and city on our interactive map.

ADVERTISEMENT

French voters turned out in force for the second round of parliamentary elections on Sunday, a contest that could see the far-right National Rally (RN) emerge as the strongest party.

France’s left and centrist parties scramble to form a united front following Marine Le Pen's decisive victory in the first round of snap parliamentary elections.

As the second round of elections progresses, updated maps will provide insights into the shifting political landscape, reflecting the evolving results as they are announced.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

Voting continues in France's pivotal legislative election

France’s dissolution of parliament represents ‘return to normal,’ expert says

French second-round election results: Ultimate winners and losers in Paris

Marine Le Pen Parliamentary elections 2024 French legislative election Emmanuel Macron Jordan Bardella