Voting is underway in mainland France on Sunday in pivotal runoff elections. Follow the final results in every town and city on our interactive map.
French voters turned out in force for the second round of parliamentary elections on Sunday, a contest that could see the far-right National Rally (RN) emerge as the strongest party.
France’s left and centrist parties scramble to form a united front following Marine Le Pen's decisive victory in the first round of snap parliamentary elections.
As the second round of elections progresses, updated maps will provide insights into the shifting political landscape, reflecting the evolving results as they are announced.