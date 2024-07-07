EventsEventsPodcasts
French second-round election results: Ultimate winners and losers in Paris

French voter
French voter
Copyright AP Photo
By Jack Schickler
Published on
France is voting in the second round of its most crucial legislative elections in recent years, with the latest polls suggesting a hung parliament. We'll bring you the results of an exit poll and the final tally as soon as they are known here.

Voting is under way and turnout levels very high in the second round of France's critical legislative elections.

The first round saw the far-right National Rally top the legislative polls, nearly doubling its support, and leaving President Emmanuel Macron reeling.

The National Rally gained just over 33.1% of votes cast, a win that was a marked success for Le Pen’s party, formerly called the National Front.

But despite leaping ahead since the last National Assembly elections in 2022, the National Rally is not tipped to secure a majority in the 577-seat lower chamber in today's second round.

Can Le Pen pick up maverick support from outside her cohort of voters? With a hung parliament strongly predicted, what will the results mean for forming a new government? With violence towards politicians a feature of the campaign, what will the reactions of the French people be to tonight's results?

We'll bring you the results here tonight, from the first estimates at around 8pm to the final tally later into the night.

Dive into our elections coverage to find out why they're so important and what exactly is at stake. Find all our stories on our French elections hub.

