Bulgaria's parliament votes down centre-right minority government

By Euronews with AP

The GERB party, which proposed the minority government, finished first in the June elections but has only 68 legislators in the 240-seat National Assembly.

Bulgaria's parliament on Wednesday rejected a minority government proposed by the centre-right GERB party, likely bringing the country closer to new elections.

Lawmakers voted 138-98 to reject a proposal designed to make Rosen Zhelyazkov, a 56-year-old lawyer and former speaker of parliament, the next prime minister.

The party picked Zhelyazkov to head a new government over its leader, Boyko Borissov, who led three governments between 2009 and 2021. His third cabinet resigned following major anti-corruption protests.

The move comes after six elections over the last three years that resulted in shaky coalitions.

Although Borissov tried to find coalition partners in the fragmented legislature by refusing to become prime minister for a fourth time, his offer could not garner enough support.

The country’s president will now hand the next mandate for forming a government to the runner-up in the elections — the MRF party.

Analysts predict that after the first vote failed, it will be hard to cobble together a viable coalition in this parliament. The likely option is a new election, which will deepen the political crisis in the European Union’s poorest member country.