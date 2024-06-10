Centre right bags victory in Bulgaria national and EU elections

By Euronews with AP

But the results could spell more political instability for the EU's poorest member state.

Bulgaria's centre-right GERB party has received the most votes in parliamentary elections marked by voter apathy and low turnout.

The results have produced yet another fragmented parliament, which will likely be unable to end a long-running period of political turmoil.

Many observers predict another snap parliamentary election later this year.

The winning GERB party - led by former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov - will need at least two partners to form a governing coalition.

With 64% of the votes counted, the right-wingers received 23.7%, followed by the ethnic Turkish Movement for Rights and Freedoms party, which came in an unexpected second with 15.9%.

The pro-Western reformist bloc led by the We Continue the Change party won 15.1% of the vote.

Bulgarians voted for the National Assembly for the sixth time in three years on Sunday, alongside European parliamentary elections.

Both votes were marked by apathy that kept turnout at a record low of about 30%.

Four other parties also appear to have gained seats in Bulgaria's 240-seat chamber, according to the latest results by the election commission.

The ultra-nationalist Vazrazhdane party, which opposes any action against Russia in its war against Ukraine, came in fourth with 14.3% of the vote. It will likely send time three lawmakers to the European Parliament for the first time ever.

The Socialist party came in fifth with 6.9%, followed by the There is Such People party, led by a popular TV entertainer, with 6.3% and a newly formed radical party Velichie with 4.8%.

The first six parties will share the 17 seats allocated to Bulgaria in the European Parliament, the electoral commission said.