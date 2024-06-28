EventsEventsPodcasts
Behind the scenes at the EU top job summit | Radio Schuman

Euronews
Euronews Copyright Euronews
Copyright Euronews
By Euronews
Published on Updated
EU heads of state nominated Ursula von der Leyen, António Costa, and Kaja Kallas for key leadership positions as President of the European Commission, President of the European Council, and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, respectively.

What happened behind the scenes in the EU top job negotiations? How did the union's heads of state decide who will occupy key power roles in Brussels over the next five years?

Euronews reporter Mared Jones brings you a sneak peek at the dramatic evening of discussions that led to the nomination of Ursula von der Leyen as European Commission President, António Costa as president of the European Council and Kaja Kallas as foreign affairs chief.

We also examine Costa's legacy and reputation in Portugal with our Portuguese correspondent in Brussels, Isabel Silva.

To wrap it up for this week, we finish off with a heartwarming report on the share of renewables in the EU’s electricity production.

Radio Schuman is hosted and produced by Maïa de la Baume, with journalist and production assistant Eleonora Vasques and audio editing by Zacharia Vigneron. The music is by Alexandre Jas.

