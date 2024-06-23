One of three missing people found dead after heavy rain in Switzerland

By Euronews with AP

Rescuers found the body of one of three people that went missing on Saturday in the Alpine valley of Misox in thunderstorms and heavy rain.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of three individuals in Switzerland that recently went missing in the Alpine valley of Misox in Graubünden due to a rockslide has been found dead, according to Swiss authorities on Sunday.

“Today is a sad day,” said Ignazio Cassis, member of the Swiss Federal Council.

She addressed reporters on Sunday after travelling to the region to show solidarity with the victims on behalf of the Swiss Federal Government.

A team of 200 rescuers have searched for the missing individuals with excavators, search dogs, drones and army helicopters since the area was affected by the landslide on Friday.

William Kloter from the Swiss police is heading the rescue operations and said the likelihood of finding the remaining two alive is low. Search operations were halted in the night due to heavy rain.

The rockslide hit a group of three houses in the municipality of Lostallo in the Alpine valley of Misox in Graubünden.

Swiss authorities said that a segment of the Swiss motorway A13 leading towards Italy had been completely submerged and destroyed by flooding.

The major transit route between the key San Bernardino Pass and Roveredo in Graubünden will likely remain closed for several months.