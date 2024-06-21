Les Bleus unite a divided France ahead of elections

As France faces early legislative elections and the rise of the far-right, the French community in Madrid finds unity in the Euro Cup. Amid political tensions, football offers a brief respite, bringing French expatriates together.

In the heart of Madrid, the French community has come together to cheer on their national team as they embark on their Euro Cup journey. Yet, the excitement of the sporting event is tinged with the gravity of impending early legislative elections. This political upheaval follows the surprising defeat of President Emmanuel Macron's party and the alarming rise of the far-right.

Among the crowd, Arthur Franzoli, a French expatriate, shares his thoughts. "Through sports, all differences like politics and such come to an end", he assures.

At the centre of attention is Kylian Mbappé, the star player who has publicly urged his fellow citizens to vote against extremism. "He represents one side, or a part of France; he comes from the 'suburbs'. And I think all people in France need to be valued" Franzoli adds.

For Charlotte Charton, another French resident in Madrid, the footballers are more than athletes; they are role models. "Look, they are examples in the end. And to me, because I share their opinions, it obviously seems right to me," she says.

As the French national team fights for victory on the pitch, it becomes clear that football matches are one of the few occasions where the French can be seen singing in unison. However, this fleeting unity stands in stark contrast to the divided electorate that will head to the polls on the 30th of this month.

Dozens start procedures to vote in Madrid

At the French Consulate in Madrid, dozens of French citizens are completing the necessary procedures to cast their vote in a few weeks, a significant moment following Marine Le Pen's party's victory in the European elections with over 30% of the vote.

Oriane Cosker, explains the appeal of the far-right. "Some people have been abandoned by both the right and the left, and the only option they see that they have not yet tried is the far right", she says

Despite the political fervor, voter turnout among the French in Spain has been notably low in the past EU elections, with only 28.7% participating. "The goal is to make our vote count. I did it first in the European elections, but now it is noticeable that more people are willing to vote, because we have seen the consequences it had" says Victor Camus, another French resident.

In the last elections, Raphaël Glucksmann's party emerged victorious in Spain with 21% of the vote. Outside the consulate, Professor Nicolas Rossignol and his colleagues are busy distributing propaganda for the new Popular Front. "We didn't have much time. They didn't give us any time to mobilize people, but we are trying. We are trying to get more people to vote," Rossignol explains.

An existential decision on France's future

The backdrop to these events is a significant shift in French politics. Macron's Renew party suffered a stinging defeat in the European elections, securing just 15.2% of the votes compared to the far-right National Rally's 31.5%.

In a five-minute video address released on social media, President Emmanuel Macron announced the dissolution of the national assembly, calling for snap elections on June 30 for the first round and July 7 for the second leg. This unprecedented move, seen as a significant political gamble, is a response to the rise of the far-right and an attempt to reassert control over France’s political future.

Marine Le Pen, president of the National Rally's group in the national assembly, welcomed the decision, declaring, "We are ready to exercise power if the people of France have confidence in us during these future legislative elections." Similarly, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, leader of France Unbowed, echoed this sentiment, criticizing Macron's policies and calling for a new direction for France.

As the French decide the future of their country in these crucial elections, the national team continues its pursuit of glory in the Euro Cup. For a brief moment, the cheers and hopes for Les Bleus allow them to forget their political differences, at least until the final whistle blows.