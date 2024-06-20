EventsEventsPodcasts
What's Meloni's real influence in Brussels? | Radio Schuman

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was defined as the 'queenmaker' ahead of European elections

What's the real influence of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Brussels? What's her negotiation strategy ahead of the nomination of EU top jobs?

In this episode, we explore how Meloni is working in Brussels to secure Italy an important position of power in the future institutional setup.

We also examine how the Greens at the European Parliament are planning to be part of the new governing majority and how they intend to work with the centre-right European People's Party and 'save' the Green Deal.

We took a closer look at a new regulation that might have an impact on how we use WhatsApp and other messaging apps.

Radio Schuman is hosted and produced by Maïa de la Baume, with journalist and production assistant Eleonora Vasques and audio editing by Zacharia Vigneron. The music is by Alexandre Jas

