By Euronews with AP

Hassan Nasrallah warned of widespread attacks in Israel and accused Cyprus of facilitating Israeli military activities.

In a recent televised address, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah issued stark warnings about the potential for a direct conflict with Israel, asserting that no Israeli territory would remain untouched in the event of a full-scale war.

Speaking at a memorial for senior commander Taleb Abdullah, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike, Nasrallah emphasized that while Hezbollah is not seeking a total war, it is fully prepared to fight one if provoked — and that it is continuing its support for Hamas amid escalating tensions.

Nasrallah warned that if Israel initiates a large-scale offensive against Hezbollah, the response would involve comprehensive attacks from the ground, air, and sea, significantly altering the situation in the Mediterranean.

He specifically mentioned that Israeli offshore gas rigs could become targets.

Nasrallah also threatened Cyprus, accusing it of aiding Israel by providing logistical support through its airports and bases. He declared that any such cooperation would make Cyprus a part of the conflict, thus leaving it subject to retaliation.

Cyprus has denied these allegations, with President Nikos Christodoulides asserting that the country is not involved in any military operations and is recognised for its humanitarian efforts, among them the Cyprus-Gaza maritime corridor.

Nasrallah also highlighted Hezbollah's technological advancements, boasting of extensive reconnaissance capabilities over Israeli territory.

The group's drones have allegedly gathered hours of footage of sensitive military sites, which Nasrallah claims are within Hezbollah's reach for potential attacks.

The situation around both the Israeli-Lebanese border and the wider Middle East remains extremely tense, with Israel's military preparing for various broader conflict scenarios.