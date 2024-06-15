Switzerland Peace Summit: Zelenskyy could present peace plan to Russia

By Euronews

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy said he would first ensure approval of peace deal from the dozens of leaders attending the peace summit in Switzerland.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he will present a peace plan to Russia once approved by the international community during the first day of the Peace Summit for Ukraine held in Switzerland. The conference attended by dozens of world leaders hopes to plot out the first steps towards a peace plan in Ukraine.

Watch video above for full report from Euronews correspondent Sophia Khatsenkova.