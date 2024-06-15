EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Latest

Trending

Latest stories

Europe

Categories

Programmes

Featured

World

Categories

Programmes

Featured

EU Policy
Business

Categories

Programmes

Euroviews
Next

Categories

Programmes

Green

Categories

Programmes

Health

Categories

Programmes

Culture

Categories

Programmes

Travel

Categories

Programmes

Videos
More

Special coverage

Partner content

EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader

Find Us

ADVERTISEMENT

Switzerland Peace Summit: Zelenskyy could present peace plan to Russia

US Vice President Kamala Harris, left, shakes hands with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the Summit on peace in Ukraine, in Switzerland. June 15, 2024.
US Vice President Kamala Harris, left, shakes hands with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the Summit on peace in Ukraine, in Switzerland. June 15, 2024. Copyright AP
Copyright AP
By Euronews
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button
Copy/paste the article video embed link below:Copy to clipboardCopied

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy said he would first ensure approval of peace deal from the dozens of leaders attending the peace summit in Switzerland.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he will present a peace plan to Russia once approved by the international community during the first day of the Peace Summit for Ukraine held in Switzerland. The conference attended by dozens of world leaders hopes to plot out the first steps towards a peace plan in Ukraine.

Watch video above for full report from Euronews correspondent Sophia Khatsenkova.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

Ukraine's president says 'history being made' at Swiss peace summit

Switzerland's massive security effort at the Ukraine peace conference

Kyiv slams Putin's offer of 'immediate' peace if Ukraine says no to NATO and cedes occupied areas

Peace deal Volodymyr Zelenskyy Ukraine war