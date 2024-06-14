By Euronews

Ursula von der Leyen needs the endorsement of the European Council and the simple majority at the European Parliament to get re-elected European Commission president. How much does she need the votes of far-right parties?

Does the centre-right need the support of far-right lawmakers to govern and to secure Ursula von der Leyen's second bid for the helm of the European Commission?

Radio Schuman asked the centre-right European People's Party's (EPP) secretary general about this and more during a post-election event at the Microsoft centre on Thursday (13 June).

We quizzed Thanasis Bakolas on how the EPP is working to tie down the necessary support in the European Council and those European Parliament votes it needs to secure von der Leyen second term in office.

We also dig into the EU Court of Justice ruling condemning Hungary for breaching asylum rules, and look at some interesting newly elected MEPs.