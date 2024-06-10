Dissolution of the National Assembly: Gamble or political courage?

By Euronews with AP

After losing to the far-right National Rally in the European elections, French President Emmanuel Macron dissolved the National Assembly and called for early parliamentary elections.

The French are now expected to return to the polls on June 30 and July 7.

Macron, who had called for blocking the far-right, felt compelled to act decisively in light of the election results.

"It enables Macron to avoid or in any case to try to avoid, three years of weakness but also instability and political uncertainty," says Éric Maurice, an analyst at the Centre for European Policy Studies.

"As he said yesterday, we need a clear choice, perhaps that clear choice will be against his political interestsor be a far-right majority in France. Everything remains possible, which would obviously be a problem for France but also for the European Union." he adds.

The European election has had immediate consequences on the national political scene in France. The focus on national issues and the intense focus on the president during the campaign have contributed to this situation. According to analysts, this scenario is neither rare nor unique to France.

Emmanuel Macron risks losing his ability to influence the European agenda if his political standing in France diminishes.

The new French electoral schedule is not expected to disrupt appointments to European institution positions.

A European Council meeting is scheduled for the end of June, and the appointment of the President of the European Commission will occur in July.

