The dissolution of the National Assembly in France after the first exit polls published after the vote dominated the debate election night in the corridor of Brussels.

Rassemblement National (RN, National Rally) led by Marine Le Pen got an historic 31.5%, while French President Emmanuel Macron reached a 14.7% - not even the half.

In general, the far-right made notable individual gains across the continent, but their overall surge in the European Parliament was more restrained than expected.

The centre-right European People's Party (EPP) got the majority of the votes in this European elections. Its leading candidate, Ursula von der Leyen, opened to the socialists and the liberals to create a majority at the European Parliament for the next mandate.

In this episode of Radio Schuman, we discussed election results with EU Policies Editor in Chief Jeremy Jones, and we talk with our French journalist Gregoire Lory on Macron's move.

We also have some funny stories to tell about what happened in these election days in Europe!

