Macron's decision on Sunday to dissolve the National Assembly has been described as both historic and totally unexpected. This daring move presents significant risks for the French liberal leader and marks a pivotal moment in his political career.

Having lost its parliamentary majority in the 2022 elections, Macron's Renaissance faces the possibility of further setbacks in the upcoming snap elections. A poor showing could lead to additional losses for his party.

This decision also raises the prospect of Jordan Bardella, the far-right winner of Sunday's European elections, who could become France's new prime minister if his party performs well, resulting in a period of cohabitation between the executive and legislative branches.

Analysts are divided on Macron's intentions. Some see it as an attempt to push the traditional right-wing Republican party (LR) into an alliance with his liberal coalition. Others speculate it might be a more cunning strategy, with Macron possibly hoping that a far-right government will become unpopular ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Macron has framed the snap elections as a crucial choice for the French people: do they really want to be governed by the far right?

