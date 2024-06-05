Bratislava braces for major flooding as Danube continues to rise

By Euronews

A flood warning has been put in place for the Slovakian capital after heavy rainfall in Germany and Austria.

Slovakia's capital, Bratislava, is preparing for its worst flooding in years as the Danube River threatens to burst its banks.

Heavy rainfall in the German and Austrian Danube basins has raised the prospect of a significant rise in the water level in the river's Slovak section, including in the Morava River.

The Slovak Hydrometeorological Institute has announced a level-two flood warning in the Bratislava district, although they expect this will be exceeded near the station and in the borough of Devínska Nová Ves-Morava.

Several areas near the Danube and Morava rivers within Bratislava have already been closed to the public, including Tyršovo nábrežie, Slovanské nábrežie below Devín Castle, and the cycle path under the Freedom Bridge in Devínská Nová Ves.

Bratislava city police are providing updates on social media and have urged the public to avoid these locations for safety reasons.

Firefighters pump out excess water in Slovakian village. EBU

The crisis team at the Gabčíkovo Waterworks has also held talks.

The worsening situation follows widespread flooding in southern Germany at the weekend that killed five people.

The German DWD weather service declared the rainfall had ended on Tuesday, but water levels remain high.

The entire 350-kilometre-long stretch of the Danube that runs through Austria has also been closed to shipping after its banks burst in Linz, the country's third-largest city.