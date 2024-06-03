Polls predict far-right majority of Dutch seats in EU Parliament

By Euronews

Dutch candidates rally for the EU elections amid concerns over the future of Europe, with polls suggesting potential far-right dominance.

As the European Union heads to the polls later this week, Dutch candidates hoping to win a seat in the European Parliament have been out on the streets for last-minute campaigning.

Bas Eickhout, lead candidate for the GreenLeft–Labour (GroenLinks-PvdA) alliance says the future of Europe is at stake in the upcoming elections.

“On all kinds of themes such as our security and climate, the question is actually whether you want a strong Europe or a weak Europe. That is actually the choice on 6 June,” he says.

Dirk Goting of the New Social Contract, a centre-right party launched just nine months ago is hopeful ahead of the polls.

“We are on the rise. In April we were at zero and now second is achievable. I think the turnout will be very decisive, so it is really exciting,” Goting says.

This year, Dutch voters will choose 31 Members of the European Parliament, five more than in the 2019 elections. The increase is due to the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union and population growth in the Netherlands.

For some, the polls are about taking a stand against far-right leader Geert Wilders, whose party came top in the country’s general elections last year.

“There is a lot at stake. It seems that Wilders can become the biggest again in these elections. He wants to tear down Europe from within,” says Rob Jetten, leader of the social liberal Democrats 66 party.

An IPSOS poll, commissioned by Euronews, predicts significant gains for the Dutch far-right in the European elections.

The survey indicates that the nationalist Identity and Democracy Party could secure 18 of the 31 seats allocated to the Netherlands, while the Greens and Renew are likely to take 7 seats each.