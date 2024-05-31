Radio Schuman is your new go-to podcast to spice up your weekday mornings with relevant news, insights, and behind-the-scenes stories from Brussels and beyond

With six days to go to the EU elections, we discuss the debate among Hungary's leading candidates for the European elections, the first such debate in 18 years, with our journalist Sandor Zsiros.

We talked with Fabio Mauri, the creator of DG MEME, looking behind-the-scenes at the popular EU satire account.

Looking at the polls, we discuss the race in Poland between the Civic Coalition, led by Prime Minister Donald Tusk, and Law and Justice (PiS).

Radio Schuman is hosted and produced by Maïa de la Baume, with journalist and production assistant Elenora Vasques and audio editing by Zacharia Vigneron. The music is by Alexandre Jas.