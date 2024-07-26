EventsEventsPodcasts
Will von der Leyen stick by the Green deal? | Radio Schuman

By Maïa de La BaumeEleonora Vasques
Published on Updated
The flagship program of von der Leyen's previous mandate, the Green deal, has come under fire from far-right forces in the European Parliament.

Ursula von der Leyen sought and won re-election as European Commission president in part by pledging to stand by the EU’s flagship Green Deal.

But with a Parliament that has shifted to the right and increasing resistance from parts of her own European People's Party over green policies, can von der Leyen’s Green Deal promises survive the coming legislature?

Radio Schuman quizzed Geneviève Pons, director general of the Jacques Delors Institute in Brussels, the veteran cabinet lead for environmental and climate matters during Delors’ last European Commission mandate (1991-1995).

We also took a quick look at the current status of French influence in the EU following a month of political crisis in the country.

On a different note, Radio Schuman explored economic house-hunting options in Europe.

Radio Schuman is hosted and produced by Maïa de la Baume, with journalist and production assistant Eleonora Vasques, audio editing by Zacharia Vigneron and music by Alexandre Jas.

