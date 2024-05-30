Radio Schuman is your new go-to podcast to spice up your weekday mornings with relevant news, insights, and behind-the-scenes stories from Brussels and beyond.

It’s May 30 and it's a week to go before the European elections. Across Europe, people are bracing for a surge of support for the far-right in the European Parliament. But what of the far left? It's a small but loud faction, drawing the support of many young voters. It’s also the only group on the left of the political spectrum that is expected to gain seats.

We also discussed the global race for AI and the European Commission's attempts to remain competitive.

This podcast is also produced by the journalist Eleonora Vasques and the sound engineer Zacharia Vigneron. Music by Alexandre Jas.