By Euronews with AP

Warsaw said all steps were taken to secure the country's airspace as Moscow pummeled Ukraine with missiles on Saturday.

Poland’s air force has scrambled jets to protect the country's airspace from Russian missiles targeting western Ukraine.

Airforce patrols were conducted in southeast Poland, which borders war-torn Ukraine.

Poland's Operational Command announced the patrols had ended on Sunday.

"Due to the end of long-range missile strikes of the Russian Federation on targets in the western part of Ukraine, the operation of military aviation in Polish airspace has been ended and the deployed forces and resources have returned to standard operational activities," it wrote on X.

"The #PolishArmy monitors the situation on the territory of Ukraine on an ongoing basis and remains constantly ready to ensure the safety of Polish airspace."

In a statement on Saturday, Poland's military said locals could notice increased noise from Polish and allied aircraft.

The statement said the army had taken all necessary measures to secure Poland's airspace.

Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine has sent security concerns skyrocketing in the region.

Warsaw put its forces on alert in March when a Russian missile entered Polish airspace before striking Ukraine’s western Lviv region.