ADVERTISEMENT
EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Loader

Poland scrambles jets to secure airspace from Russian attacks on Ukraine

U.S.-made F-16 fighter jets fly in the sky over Poland's capital as they take part in a massive military parade to celebrate the Polish Army Day, 15/08/2023.
U.S.-made F-16 fighter jets fly in the sky over Poland's capital as they take part in a massive military parade to celebrate the Polish Army Day, 15/08/2023. Copyright Czarek Sokolowski/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved
Copyright Czarek Sokolowski/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved
By Euronews with AP
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button
Copy/paste the article video embed link below:Copy to clipboardCopied

Warsaw said all steps were taken to secure the country's airspace as Moscow pummeled Ukraine with missiles on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Poland’s air force has scrambled jets to protect the country's airspace from Russian missiles targeting western Ukraine.

Airforce patrols were conducted in southeast Poland, which borders war-torn Ukraine. 

Poland's Operational Command announced the patrols had ended on Sunday. 

"Due to the end of long-range missile strikes of the Russian Federation on targets in the western part of Ukraine, the operation of military aviation in Polish airspace has been ended and the deployed forces and resources have returned to standard operational activities," it wrote on X. 

"The #PolishArmy monitors the situation on the territory of Ukraine on an ongoing basis and remains constantly ready to ensure the safety of Polish airspace."

In a statement on Saturday, Poland's military said locals could notice increased noise from Polish and allied aircraft.

The statement said the army had taken all necessary measures to secure Poland's airspace.

Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine has sent security concerns skyrocketing in the region. 

Warsaw put its forces on alert in March when a Russian missile entered Polish airspace before striking Ukraine’s western Lviv region.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

Poland foreign minister accuses Russia of trying to influence EU elections

Poland: Europe's defence sentinel?

Russia strikes crowded Kharkiv DIY store in deadly attack

Missile Missile Defense System Russia's invasion of Ukraine NATO Russia-Ukraine invasion airplane