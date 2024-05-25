ADVERTISEMENT
Poland foreign minister accuses Russia of trying to influence EU elections

Poland's Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski arrives for a meeting (Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP)
Poland's Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski arrives for a meeting (Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP) Copyright Zurab Tsertsvadze/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved
By Euronews with EBU
Top Polish diplomat Radoslaw Sikorski said on Saturday that Russia wanted to destabilise Europe.

Poland's foreign minister has accused Russia of plotting to sow instability in Europe before European parliamentary elections in June.

Radoslaw Sikorski said in Lodz on Saturday that “Russia wanted to destabilise the situation in Europe ahead of the upcoming elections to the European Parliament. They want to influence the outcome of these elections.”

“We cannot allow them to do it,” he continued.

Sikorski said that “there were sabotage groups in Europe inspired and paid for by the Russian services.”

The news comes days after Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced on Tuesday the re-establishment of a commission to look into undue Russian influence.

In the past, Poland has said its position as a key distributor of supplies to Ukraine makes it a target for Moscow spies.

Poland Russia Russia-Ukraine invasion