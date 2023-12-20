The news comes as EU courts upheld measures taken against Roman Abramovich as retaliation for Russia’s war

Former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych and his son Oleksandr saw EU sanctions lifted by the European General Court today (20 December) following the outcome of a successful challenge.

Oil tycoon Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich failed to convince judges that asset freezes and travel bans imposed as retaliation for the Ukraine war were a violation of his rights, however, in a separate judgment also published today.

The EU’s Council, which groups member states, “made an error of assessment” when it added the names of Yanukovych and his son to sanctions lists starting in 2021, as officials couldn’t show their Ukrainian trial had been fair, judges ruled.

Yanukovych was ousted as President of Ukraine in 2014, after he sought closer ties with Vladimir Putin, and now lives in Russia.

His lawyers argued that his conviction for treason by a Ukrainian court was politically motivated and procedurally unfair, and that he hadn’t been able to appeal a separate corruption finding.

His son Oleksandr Yanukovych had also been accused of transacting with pro-Russian separatist groups in the Donbas region of Ukraine – but judges said there could be no presumption that Ukrainian court proceedings are lawful.

The EU’s General Court struck down the decision to add the pair to an EU sanctions list and ordered the Council to pay legal costs.

But judges took a different tack for oligarch Abramovich, arguing his involvement in steel company Evraz justified the sanctions, and that the billionaire, an EU citizen, could still use blocked funds to meet essential needs.

Parallel measures imposed by the UK last year forced Abramovich, who holds Russian, Israeli and Portuguese passports, to divest Chelsea football club – though the billions in proceeds were structured so he couldn't benefit.

The EU has sanctioned nearly 2,000 people and entities in connection with the Ukraine war, in a bid to weaken the Russian economy and influence the inner circle of President Putin. On Monday it added 140 more names, and restricted diamond imports.

EU courts have already rejected sanctions appeals made by Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of the mercenary Wagner group who died in August after attempting to mutiny against Putin, and German Khan, a businessman sanctioned at the same time as Abramovich.

Abramovich originally made his fortune with Russian state-owned oil firm Sibneft before becoming a major shareholder in Evraz. The EU claims despite the oligarch's denials that he owes his fortunes to his ties to Putin.

Abramovich last year asked the court to strike out his March 2022 listing, and for the EU to donate €1 m to a war victims’ charity as compensation.

Spokespeople for the Council and lawyers for Abramovich and Yanukovych did not immediately respond to a request for comment.