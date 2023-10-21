EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Brussels, my love? MEPs condemn horrific Hamas attack on Israel

Host Méabh Mc Mahon with Philippe Lamberts, Róża Thun and Thijs Reuten in Strasbourg
Host Méabh Mc Mahon with Philippe Lamberts, Róża Thun and Thijs Reuten in Strasbourg Copyright Euronews
By Méabh Mc Mahon
In this edition of our talk show Brussels, my love?, we hear how MEPs have been reacting to the horrific Israel-Hamas war and about a possible new government in Poland.

Our panelists this week were Roza Thun, Polish MEP from the Renew Europe group, Philippe Lamberts, Belgian MEP with the Greens and Thijs Reuten, Dutch MEP from the Socialists.

The ongoing Israel-Hamas war and the security implications for the wider region were the topics that dominated the European Parliament plenary session in Strasbourg this week.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told MEPS that Israel had the right to self-defence in line with international law adding that "Hamas are terrorists and the Palestinian people are also suffering from that terror and we have to support them".

Some MEPS were not convinced by her words.

"What we see on the Commission side in particular is diplomatic amateurism, and that is costing lives. It's a diplomatic fiasco that gives a lot of food for thought," Dutch MEP Thijs Reuten told the panel.

The panel also touched on the outcome of the Polish elections that should see the Polish opposition forming a government and end the Law and Justice Party’s eight-year rule of illiberalism and Eurosceptism.

"For the last eight years, it was a propaganda tube of the ruling parties. This has to be changed. Free judiciary. Back to Europe. The first message that our European partners hear is 'we are back'," said Roza Thun.

Watch Brussels, my love? on the player above.

