LIVE: EU leaders meet Zelenskyy in Kyiv for joint historic summit

European Union leaders are meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Friday for a historic summit, the first time such an event takes place in a war zone.

The gathering is expected to focus on a path to EU membership for Ukraine and new sanctions against Russia, with the EU promising a 10th round of measures.

Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel and foreign policy chief Josep Borrell have travelled to the Ukrainian capital under high-security measures.

