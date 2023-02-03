LIVE: EU leaders meet Zelenskyy in Kyiv for joint historic summit

LIVE: EU leaders meet Zelenskyy in Kyiv for joint historic summitComments
European Union leaders are meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Friday for a historic summit, the first time such an event takes place in a war zone.
The gathering is expected to focus on a path to EU membership for Ukraine and new sanctions against Russia, with the EU promising a 10th round of measures.
Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel and foreign policy chief Josep Borrell have travelled to the Ukrainian capital under high-security measures.
Follow our live blog for the latest developments.
EU readying 10th package of sanctions against Russia
The summit today was preceded by a meeting yesterday between EU Commissioners and the Ukrainian government.
At the end of day of meetings, the Commission chief told reporters that "by 24 February, exactly one year since the invasion started, we aim to have the tenth package of sanctions in place.”
A prospect Zelenskyy appeared to welcome, deploring that "the pace of sanctions in Europe has slowed down a bit, while the terrorist state is increasing the pace of adaptation to sanctions. It is worth catching up, and it is worth fixing it."
Catch up on Thursday's meeting here:
Von der Leyen promises 10th package of Russian sanctions in KyiveuronewsOne of the EU's messages is likely to be bitter for Ukraine: there will be no fast-tracking for Ukraine's bid to become a member. #EuropeNews
Here's how the day is unfolding
- Welcome and official photo
- Plenary session
- Press conference
- Working lunch
No specific timing has been given for security reasons but the press conference is expected to take place at +/- 13:00 local time (12:00 CET).
The press conference with the three leaders will however not be streamed live, again for security reasons.
Hello and welcome to Euronews' live blog on the summit taking place in Kyiv today with Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, European Council chief Charles Michel and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.