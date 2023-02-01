Ukraine’s national guard has shown television camera crews around what it says were torture chambers used by the Russians during their eight month occupation of Kherson.

When the Russians fled the city it became clear that many of its cellars had been turned into dungeons by the invading forces.

"We have more than 300 cases of people who were held and tortured here, the investigation is still ongoing and the number grows every day,” said Andriy Kovanniy, head of public relations of the National Guard of Ukraine.

He added the torture chambers provide investigators with clear evidence.

"There is enough information that proves people were kept here, they used electricity, gas masks and blocked air, took away food and deprived them of sleep, people were beaten badly. They used many different means to torture them.”

In one of the rooms, the words of the Russian national anthem are scrawled on the wall. Inmates were forced to learn and sing the words, according to the National Guard.