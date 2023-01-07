The Euronews Brussels bureau brings you its ninth episode of a new talk show that aims to break down European news and politics to make it more accessible to viewers.

This episode features panellists Rikhard Husu, a journalist for the Finnish Broadcasting Company YLE, NATO Spokesperson Oana Lungescu, and Didrik de Schaetzen, Deputy Secretary-General of the Alde Party.

Together they discussed what is in store for the European Union in 2023 and what Sweden will hope to achieve during its six-month presidency of the EU Council.

For the panelists, Russia's war in Ukraine is expected to continue to dominate the agenda over the next 12 months with Lungescu arguing that the transatlantic military alliance needs "to be prepared for the long haul."

Other topics that will preoccupy EU officials include the climate crisis and how to accelerate the bloc's energy transition as well as rule of law within the 27 countries, the panellists also predicted.

Watch the full 'Brussels, my love?' episode in the video player above.