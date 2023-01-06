English
Français
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Русский
Türkçe
Ελληνικά
Magyar
فارسی
العربية
Shqip
Română
ქართული
български
Srpski
Europe News

Inflation in the eurozone falls back to single digits as downward trend continues

Access to the comments Comments
By Euronews
The latest inflation numbers for the eurozone still represent a far cry from the 2% target set by the European Central Bank.
The latest inflation numbers for the eurozone still represent a far cry from the 2% target set by the European Central Bank.   -   Copyright  Michael Probst/Copyright 2021 The AP. All rights reserved

Annual inflation across the eurozone fell back to the single-digit territory and stood at 9.2% at the end of December, according to a flash estimate released by Eurostat on Friday morning.

Inflation started easing in November but still stood at 10.1%.

It comes as gas prices, one of the main drivers behind last year's record-breaking inflation, returned to pre-war levels amid unusually warm weather.

Although the news can be seen as a positive development, the eurozone's inflation rate represents almost five times the 2% target set by the European Central Bank.

The majority of member states that use the euro as currency saw inflation decrease over the past month, with a marked drop in Germany, from 11.3% in November to 9.6% in December.

Spain (5.6%), Luxembourg (6.2%) and France (6.7%) recorded the lowest inflation rates across the bloc, while Latvia (20.7%), Lithuania (20%) and Estonia (17.5%) again saw the highest levels.

Energy inflation receded sharply, from 34.9% in November to 25.7% in December, while fresh food saw a more moderate contraction, from 13.8% to 12.% over the last month.

However, core inflation, which excludes the volatile prices of energy, food and tobacco and therefore gives a more accurate picture of the state of the economy, increased from 5% in November to 5.2% in December.

In total, nine out of the 19 eurozone members remain in double-digit territory.

Croatia, which adopted the euro at the start of 2023, was not included in the computation.