English
Français
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Русский
Türkçe
Ελληνικά
Magyar
فارسی
العربية
Shqip
Română
ქართული
български
Srpski
This content is not available in your region
Europe Decoded

Video: How does Italy's dual electoral system work?

Access to the comments Comments
By Euronews
euronews_icons_loading
Italians are going to choose the 400 lawmakers that make up the Chamber of Deputies, the lower house of the parliament.
Italians are going to choose the 400 lawmakers that make up the Chamber of Deputies, the lower house of the parliament.   -   Copyright  Andrew Medichini/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Italians are heading to the polls on Sunday to elect a brand new parliament, from which the next prime minister and government will emerge.

But the allocation of seats is not as straightforward as many might think.

Italy's electoral law combines two different systems in one single round of voting: on the one hand, proportional representation and, on the other, first-past-the-post.

This makes Italy a rare case among European countries, which tend to favour one system over the other.

So how does this work in practice?

Watch the video above to learn more about Italy's dual electoral system.