Video: How does Italy's dual electoral system work?

Italians are heading to the polls on Sunday to elect a brand new parliament, from which the next prime minister and government will emerge.

But the allocation of seats is not as straightforward as many might think.

Italy's electoral law combines two different systems in one single round of voting: on the one hand, proportional representation and, on the other, first-past-the-post.

This makes Italy a rare case among European countries, which tend to favour one system over the other.

So how does this work in practice?

Watch the video above to learn more about Italy's dual electoral system.