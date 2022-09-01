The Future of Health-Data and Cross-Border Healthcare in The EU Explained
The mobility of people within the European Union has increased massively in recent years. For example in 2020 there were 13.5 million Europeans living in a different EU country from their nation or origin. Consequently, it has been necessary to establish and ensure efficient cross-border healthcare for all citizens within the European Union.
In the next few years an organisation called the European Health Data Space (EHDS) will play a major role in this context, by facilitating the exchange of health information across borders, in a secure and integrated way. At the heart of the EHDS is the exchange of health information throughout the EU.
Licínio Kustra Mano, an Information Systems Agent, and Directorate-General for Health and Food Safety at the European Commission, explains how this infrastructure will work.