The European Commission has proposed banning the sale of flavoured heated tobacco products in its efforts to fight cancer.

The ban would only cover vaping items that deliver heated tobacco, and will not affect many e-cigarettes, which only contain nicotine.

A recent Commission study showed a 10% increase in sales of heated tobacco products in more than five member nations, while heated tobacco products exceeded 2.5 % of total sales of tobacco products overall across the region.

“With 9 out of 10 lung cancers caused by tobacco, we want to make smoking as unattractive as possible to protect the health of our citizens and save lives,” said EU Health & Food Commissioner Stella Kyriakides.

According to EU figures, cancer is the second-leading cause of death in the bloc, with around 1.3 million cancer fatalities and 3.5 million new cases each year.

An estimated 40% of EU citizens will face cancer at some point in their lives, with an annual economic impact estimated at around €100 billion.

The European Commission previously said it wanted to ensure that less than 5% of the population uses tobacco by 2040.

The ban’s proposal now goes to member nations and European Parliament lawmakers for review.