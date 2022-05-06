Abortion access: How do the US and Europe compare?

The United States is in shock after an online newspaper published a leaked draft opinion that reveals the Supreme Court is ready to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 legal precedent that established a woman’s right to abortion.

The majority opinion, obtained by Politico, has been described as a "full-throated, unflinching repudiation" of the landmark decision.

If the Court eventually votes to strike down Roe v. Wade, several states will impose near-total bans on abortion, making the procedure inaccessible for millions of women.

The news sent shockwaves across the United States... and Europe. But how do the two compare when it comes to abortion access?

While the US has for decades relied on a legal precedent without codifying it under federal law, European countries have passed legislation that enshrines abortion in law and sets out the criteria at a national level. This lack of codification, critics say, deprived the American framework of a democratic basis.

But that's not the only difference.

Watch the video above to learn more about how Europe and the US compare.