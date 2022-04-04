EU extends free roaming in Europe until 2032

European leaders have agreed to extend roaming across the European Union until 2032, meaning that consumers will be able to use the internet, make calls and send text messages at no extra cost.

The European Council approved the regulations passed by the European Parliament in December 2021, allowing the rules on roaming to be extended beyond 30 June 2022, when they were due to expire.

It means that mobile users cannot be charged extra for texts, calls, and the internet throughout the EU's 27 member states at no extra cost, although the regulation does allow mobile providers to adjust their prices to make it sustainable.

A 'fair use' policy also remains in place to prevent users from 'permanently roaming' and taking a cheaper contract in one country but using it exclusively in a more expensive one.