Ukrainians have gathered outside a meeting of European leaders in Brussels to call for more weapons to be sent to Ukraine.

Hundreds gathered in the centre of Brussels close to the headquarters of the European Commission, lying on the ground for several minutes to demonstrate the rising death toll amid the Russian invasion.

Both the European Council - made up of all 27 EU member states - and NATO met in Brussels on Thursday for talks on further efforts to stall Vladimir Putin's bloody military campaign in Ukraine.

