The president of the European parliament, Roberta Metsola, promised Ukrainian officials that they had her support in their aspirations to join the European Union.

"The European Union recognises Ukraine's European ambitions and your aspirations to be a candidate country for accession. And I stand before all of you here to say that you can count on me," Metsola said in an address to Ukraine's parliament.

"You can count on the European Parliament in supporting your country in achieving this goal. We know what blood was built to get here and we will not let you down."

The European Parliament president met with several Ukrainian officials during her visit to the country that has been at war with Russia since Vladimir Putin's troops invaded on 24 February.

"This invasion of your country puts Russia in direct confrontation with Europe, the international community and the rules-based world order. And it is not something that we will let Putin do unchallenged," Metsola also told the parliament in her address.

She promised that the EU would help to rebuild Ukrainian cities and towns when the war in the country is over.

"We will help you rebuild your cities and your towns when this illegal, unprovoked and unnecessary war is over," Metsola said.

Metsola, a member of the centre-right European People's Party, was elected president of the European Parliament in January.

Alongside Ukrainian officials on Friday, she called for a further round of sanctions on Russia over the war.

"We must go further still. Europe will meet this moment," Metsola tweeted. The Maltese politician also met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

European leaders from Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia previously visited Kyiv to show support for Ukraine during the war.