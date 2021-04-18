This biodegradable faux fur is made from cannabis plants

In Kyiv, Ukraine, design company DevoHome has created a faux fur alternative that is made from hemp.

The fabric is woven using hemp fibres and viscose with a cotton base making it both animal and plastic-free. The plants are also grown organically without pesticides and herbicides.

"The whole world is protesting against animal fur and then started protesting against synthetic fur, which is made of chemical and petroleum products. So, by creating plant-based fur, we solve all these issues with animal and synthetic fur," she says.

"It differs from synthetic fur, it's very simple, it's just plant-based, it's biodegradable. So, this latest fur has even the base of it is cotton. You can also dig it under the ground, and it will biodegrade by itself quite soon."

The fur made its debut at Ukrainian Fashion Week last year. AP/Oksana Devoe

The fact that the clothing is made from cannabis plants has helped to increase the popularity of the fabric with designers who have made fur coats and jackets from the hemp fur.

It is interesting, she adds, that while some people are concerned about the logo they still support and wear hemp.

Those creating clothing from the fabric say that it is easier to work with than synthetic fibres too.

"The first time when I opened the roll, I was full of emotions. It has a very pleasant scent," says dressmaker Halyna Zeldych.

It doesn't cause allergies during the cutting or sewing, compared to working with synthetic textiles. Halyna Zeldych

"It feels really good in my hands. It doesn't cause allergies during the cutting or sewing, compared to working with synthetic textiles."

The environmentally friendly material made its debut at Ukrainian Fashion Week last year and it was a big hit with both designers and animal rights campaigners.

Oleksandr Todorchuk, founder of animal rights charity UAnimals, says that people in the country are ready for the end of animal fur.

"57 per cent of Ukrainians say that they support the prohibition of fur farms and the end of animal fur. So, in principle, most Ukrainians are ready for that."

Click on the video above to see what the hemp fur clothing looks like.