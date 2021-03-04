Classic cars are being given a second environmentally-friendly chance by a company in the UK.

Lunaz retrofits classic Rolls Royce and Jaguar cars with electric parts, as well as installing modern features such as wifi, sat nav and audio systems. One charge of the battery allows for a journey of about 400km.

The electric vehicle engineering company has just announced that it will grow its global manufacturing headquarters by 500 per cent in the Spring of 2021. It plans to increase from its current 8,000 sq. ft facility to a 40,000 sq. ft high-tech engineering, design and manufacturing centre adjacent to its current home.

The multi-phased growth strategy will see Lunaz become a global leader in the conversion of passenger and industrial vehicles.

How did it all start?

The co-founder, David Lorenz, was inspired by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding day.

"I saw Prince Harry leave the wedding in the electric E-Type with Meghan Markle. It just clicked what a fantastic idea it would be to have an aesthetically beautiful car, and have that with the reliability and sustainability element of being able to drive it every day."

Britain's Prince Harry opens the passenger door of an E-Type Jaguar car for his wife Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018. Steve Parsons / POOL / AFP

He also wanted classic cars, prone to breaking down, to be more reliable. "[I have] a car that I got married in and I want to hand it down to my daughter when she's driving age. And the fact is, in 16 years when she's driving, she's not going to want to be driving a petrol car," says Lorenz.

He teamed up with John Hilton, who previously worked for Rolls Royce and the Renault Formula 1 team, to launch Lunaz. Working from the famous Silverstone race track, they re-build cars from the 'ground-up', aiming to preserve the feel of a classic car with the climate-friendly elements of an electric version.

"These are some of the most beautiful cars in history. And it gives you the chance to be able to use them with a guilt-free pleasure and conscience," he concludes.

