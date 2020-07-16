Digital fashion may be the answer to saving the planet

Do you fancy snapping up a whole new outfit for just €15 — without any environmental impact?

Well now you can, thanks to digital fashion. It's an eco-friendly alternative to traditional clothes shopping, to help turn your back on fast fashion. Digital fashion also prevents wardrobe clutter, and with no waste other than data, it's not contributing to overproduction in the industry.

As social media pressure means some people feel they require a fresh outfit for each new post, fast fashion is feasting on this appetite for an ever-changing wardrobe.

At the same time, the fashion industry produces 10 per cent of all the carbon emissions in the world and it is the second-largest consumer of the world's water supply.

Digital fashion designers in Russia, as well as in the Netherlands, refer to their creations as part of the solution.