Ever wondered what it’s like to spend the day with Arizona Muse? We got to know the supermodel-come-environmentalist over a cup of mint tea at her leafy London apartment. Known for having graced countless covers of fashion magazines worldwide, Arizona now uses her stellar fame and the platform that comes with it - over 240 thousand followers on Instagram - to spread the message of sustainability. This week alone, she has been granted the title of ambassador for Greenpeace UK and featured on the cover of a Grazia UK issue dedicated to sustainable luxury.

Exclusively for euronews Living, she shares her own lifestyle tips born from her in-depth knowledge of environmental issues and personal experiences. From the way we dress and the food we consume to the multitude of products we use every day, Arizona has a tip for every moment of your life. Recently a new mother, she provides practical advice to live more sustainably without compromising on style or comfort.

Arizona Muse: from the runways and red carpets to protests and panels

Today, it’s not rare to spot Arizona Muse and her children protesting peacefully alongside Extinction Rebellion in London. A fervent environmental advocate, she regularly features with top panellists in debating issues surrounding the fashion supply chain, biodynamic farming and new textile materials. Pursuing her modelling work on the side, she uses every opportunity to collaborate with fashion editors and designers on sustainability-related projects.

Read More | Model Emma Breschi opts for second-hand clothes at #lovenotlandfill

Behind the scenes with Arizona Muse during the filming of Euronews Living video Maeve Campbell for Euronews Living

At home, Arizona Muse chooses to reduce wastage by investing in products made with quality materials that are aesthetically pleasing and also durable. She encourages us to read labels, to educate ourselves and others. Those are simple and easy tips that, done in conjunction, can really make a difference, whether you’re a sustainability expert or just starting out on your journey towards a more environmentally friendly life.

Producer: Inês Fressynet

Assistant Producer: Maeve Campbell

Images: Hélène Jeunet

Editing: Thomas Duthois

Motion designer: Yann Le Calvez

Beauty: Alice Mye